Sept 22 Children's books publisher Scholastic Corp posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as it sold more educational products and services to schools, sending shares of the company up almost 8 percent on Thursday morning.

June-August net loss fell to $27.1 million, or 87 cents a share, from $35.2 million, or 98 cents a share, a year ago.

Scholastic said it would cut costs in non-digital areas by about $15 million annually to fund the roll-out of its children e-reading app and e-bookstore later this financial year.

The publisher of the Harry Potter series said its new titles would include Wonderstruck by Brian Selznick, the Scorpio races by Maggie Steve Potter, The Hunger Games, and The Invention of Hugo Cabret.

Net loss from continuing operations was at 81 cents a share.

Revenue increased 9.5 percent to $318 million.

Classroom and supplemental material publishing segment revenue increased 25 percent to $45.7 million.

Analysts, on an average, had expected loss of $1.04 per share on revenue view $302.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company backed its full-year 2012 outlook.

Shares of the New-York based company were trading at $27.76 after touching a high of $27.89 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)