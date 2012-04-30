April 30 Children's publisher Scholastic Corp raised its profit forecast for fiscal 2012, boosted by stronger-than-expected sales of the Hunger Games trilogy after the release of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp's film based on the book.

The company now expects a profit of $3.40 per share from continuing operations, up from its previous forecast of $2.60 to $2.90 per share.

Scholastic said its revenue forecast of about $2 billion remains unchanged. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)