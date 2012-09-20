BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield reports Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - qtrly core earnings per share $0.62
Sept 20 Scholastic Corp, publisher of the "Harry Potter" and "The Hunger Games" series, reported a higher quarterly loss as its revenue fell 8 percent.
The company's net loss widened to $32.1 million, or $1.02 per share, from $27.1 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $293.6 million.
* Radient announces brokered private placement for proceeds of $6 million
* Century announces filing of third quarter financial results and related management's discussion and analysis