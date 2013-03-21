March 21 Chidren's books publisher Scholastic Corp reported a wider quarterly loss on lower sales of its "Hunger Games" trilogy and higher investments in digital initiatives.

Net loss from continuing operations widened to $20.1 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter, from a loss of $9.9 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter fell 22 percent to $380.5 million.