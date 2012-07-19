July 19 Children's books publisher Scholastic Corp reported higher quarterly results, helped by s t rong sales of its popular "Hunger Games" trilogy.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $60.4 million, or $1.86 a share for the fourth quarter, from $26.3 million, or 83 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which is also the U.S. publisher of the Harry Potter series, rose 24 percent to $678.5 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)