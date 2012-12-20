Dec 20 Children's book publisher Scholastic Corp reported lower quarterly results as sales of its "The Hunger Games" trilogy tapered off and revenue in its high-margin educational business fell.

Net income for the U.S. publisher of "Harry Potter" series fell to $61.8 million, or $1.89 per share, in the second quarter, from $82.8 million, or $2.60 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $616.2 million from $685.3 million a year earlier.