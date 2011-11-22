(Follows alerts)
Nov 22 Supplemental learning products
provider School Specialty Inc posted a fall in
second-quarter profit and cut its fiscal 2012 outlook, as it
struggles for government funding.
The company now expects a loss of 50-60 cents a share on
revenue of $730-$740 million. It had previously forecast a loss
of 10-35 cents a share on revenue of $755-$780 million.
K-12 schools like School Specialty depend heavily on tax
collections to fund their buying, and the sector is hurt as
education funding stagnates.
School Specialty's net income fell to $8.9 million or 47
cents a share, from $18.1 million, or 96 cents a share.
Revenue fell 14 percent to $251.4 million.
The Greenville, Wisconsin-based company's shares closed at
$7.02 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)