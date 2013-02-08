BRIEF-Debora plunkett joins J C Penney board of directors
* Says Colleen Barrett, president emeritus of Southwest Airlines Co., will retire from board at end of her term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Feb 8 German glass maker Schott expects tentative bids for a majority stake of its solar thermal unit within the next two weeks, a source familiar with the sale said, as the group aims to draw a line under a fruitless expansion into the once booming segment.
Schott has mandated BNP Paribas to look for a partner to take the industrial lead at its Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) operations, hoping for better chances in winning contracts in giant solar projects like Saudi Arabia's $100 billion investment plan.
"For the development of our technology we are in principle open for a cooperation with partners and are receiving positive responses from different regions," a Schott spokesman said, adding the Schott group always considered all options to successfully develop its business.
BNP declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt; Editing by Martin Zwiebelberg)
* Says Colleen Barrett, president emeritus of Southwest Airlines Co., will retire from board at end of her term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Institutional investors anxious not to be left out of this year's marquee initial public offering helped Snap Inc pull off the biggest U.S.-listed technology share sale this week since Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Inc smashed records in 2014.
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders