COPENHAGEN Dec 30 Danish conglomerate Schouw & Co said on Monday: * Has sold its entire holding of four million shares, 1.96 percent of the share capital, in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems * Selling the shares has produced net cash proceeds of 612 million Danish crowns ($113 million) * Schouw's investment in the wind turbine industry of 815 million Danish crowns has produced a total return of 1.79 billion crowns, equal to an annualised internal rate of return of 27 percent.