UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Schouw & Co A/S :
* Said on Friday Fibertex Nonwovens, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Schouw & Co., has agreed to acquire all shares in Non Woven Solutions LLC, a US manufacturer of nonwovens
* Said as part of the transaction, a previously leased property has been acquired
* Said total transaction has an enterprise value of $25 million on a debt-free basis
* Said all preconditions for the agreement have been met, and the transaction is ready for immediate closing
* Said headquartered north of Chicago, Non Woven Solutions generated 2013 revenue of almost 100 million Danish crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources