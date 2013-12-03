By Allison Schrager
Dec 3 Recently, at the House of Sweden, there
was a feisty exchange among the newest Nobel laureates. First,
one of the economics winners, Robert Shiller, questioned the
validity of the efficient markets hypothesis, the prize-wining
idea of co-laureate Gene Fama. This prompted chemistry winner,
Martin Karplus, to say "What understanding of the stock market
do you really have?" He reckoned economics can't explain the
market and questioned if "the dismal science" is even a science.
That conversation demonstrates the understandable
frustration people have with the economics profession. That
frustration deepened with the financial crisis, which few
predicted, and the anemic recovery that followed it, where
economic policies failed to revive growth. It leads many to ask:
"What use are economists and their theories?"
It's important to understand that economics isn't
fortune-telling. If you judge a single economic model by its
ability to predict the future, inevitably it will fail you.
Economics merely aims to determine the best use of scarce
resources. That requires some understanding of how different
factors in the economy interact. For example, if you have
limited means to boost the economy and increase government
spending, what happens to income?
To answer that question, economists design models that
describe how the economy functions. These models are
abstractions of the real world, which is complicated and
contains an uncountable number of factors. It's similar to
drawing a map: to construct a tractable map, you must make
choices about what to include. If you included every tree, hill,
and country road the map would be too confusing to be useful.
The purpose is to understand how different, relevant factors
relate to each other. That serves an important role, but it
makes no guarantees. You might take a highway featured in a road
atlas and a truck could slam into you on that road. But that
doesn't negate the validity of the map. Driving on a highway
poses some risk and, as financial economics cautions, so do
markets.
What is included or left out in an economic model is where
things get contentious, but economic models are still valuable.
Many maps exist of New York State that don't resemble each
other, but all are useful. For a hike in the Hudson Valley you'd
use a trail map that contains every path and hill. But if you
were driving from New York City to Albany, a trail map wouldn't
get you too far - you'd use a road map. Or if you wanted to
understand the size and location of New York relative to Ohio,
you'd look at a coarser map of the states. Each map is accurate
in the right context, but often useless for other purposes.
The same could be said in economics models. In 2008 chief
IMF economist Olivier Blanchard summarized the state of
macroeconomics. Despite some sharp divisions around what
assumptions matter, he reckoned different schools of economic
thought had reached some consensus. Take Keynesian models used
by policymakers or neo-Keynesian models used by some academics.
They assume the government can jump-start growth by boosting
demand, getting people to spend more. That might be true in the
short run. But these models aren't great at explaining how the
economy behaves in the long run; neo-classical models perform
better at that task.
The problem is, in economics, it's not always clear what
assumptions should be used or even the nature of the journey.
Consider unemployment. Some economists reckon it would be lower
if the Fed increased inflation. Other economists believe the
problem is structural and requires rethinking regulation and
education. Another potential problem is that the personal values
of any given economist may influence the model. If you believe
active government intervention improves outcomes, your model
would look very different than if you believe the government
creates waste and inefficiency.
Despite these disagreements, and reliance on human judgment,
economic models are our best hope to figure out how to lower
unemployment and inequality. Maps aren't perfectly accurate
either, but they are better than fumbling in the dark with no
guidance at all.
Nonetheless, the disagreement among economists is
frustrating and so is the lack of easy answers. Because all
these models are valid, depending on the context, some will work
some of the time. Depending on the nature of the problem or the
natural evolution of the economy, the relevant issues can
change. The best way to figure out which model is best is to
have open and frank discussions about what assumptions were used
and what was left out.
The problem is that as economics debates become more public,
commentators often lose sight of that subtlety. They get
attached to one model (often a stylized version of what's taught
to undergraduates), use it in all contexts, and then complain
economics over-simplifies how the world really works. A lot of
commentary I read seems to assume a closed economy (meaning a
country doesn't trade); that people don't respond to incentives;
and that risk and uncertainty don't exist. Those may be valid
assumptions depending on the country you are describing or the
state of the economy. But we'd all be better informed if there
was more discussion on what's missing.
I am not sure why it matters whether or not economics is
considered "science." People should judge economics by its
ability to provide knowledge and insight into how the economy
functions. In that sense it's what drives disagreements, like
the one between Shiller and Fama, that teach us the most.