April 28 Schroders Plc

* CFO says FX moves boosted Q1 assets by 11.5 billion stg, offset 2.8 billion stg fall from weaker investment performance.

* CFO says FX moves boosted Q1 revenues by 10 million stg, weighed on costs by 5.8 million stg for net gain of 4.2 million stg.

* CEO says Q1 flows boosted by 2.3 billion stg in net inflows into multi-asset funds; institutional demand for fixed income.

* CEO says equity funds saw small outflow, driven by quant; inflows into European and Emerging Market funds.

* CEO says UK the strongest market in Q1, driven by insurance business; Europe also strong with 1.3 billion stg in net inflows; Asia flat.

* CEO says firm has assessed 'Brexit' risks, in good place given it has both UK and European fund ranges.

* CEO says 1-point dip in margin mix in institutional business as clients moved to lower-priced products, in line with expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)