UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse 2016 operating profit rises 18 pct
* Predicts net profit to rise 10-15 pct in 2017 (Adds more details on dividend, outlook)
March 14 Schroders Plc is in talks to acquire an almost 30 percent stake in India's Axis Asset Management in a deal worth around 1.3 billion rupees ($26 million), two Indian newspapers reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
A senior management team from the London-listed company, which manages assets worth around $290 billion, will visit Mumbai next week to finalise the deal with the mutual fund founded by Axis Bank, the Business Standard reported.
A spokesman for Axis or Schroders could not be reached by Reuters.
The acquisition would allow Schroders to sell its products in India, and grant Axis access to the London-listed company's global network.
Schroders had applied to Indian regulators for permission to set up a mutual fund business and received a license last year, the Economic Times said. ($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
BERLIN, Feb 15 Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday reported an 18 percent jump in 2016 operating profit as its commodities and international clearing business made up for a weaker market environment.
PARIS, Feb 15 European planemaker Airbus is shaking up its international marketing organisation amid a UK investigation into suspected irregularities in the use of intermediaries to help it land new orders, three people familiar with the matter said.