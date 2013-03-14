March 14 Schroders Plc said that its head of UK equities, Richard Buxton, would leave the company on June 14.

Schroders also said Errol Francis, co-fund manager of Schroder UK Equity fund, has also resigned.

The asset management company said Buxton and Francis will continue their fund management responsibilities until June 14.

"We will announce succession plans for Richard and Errol in the near-future," Global Head of Equities Peter Harrison said in a statement.