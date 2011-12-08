LONDON Dec 8 Wealth manager Schroders
has made an eleventh-hour decision to shelve a move into
one of London's largest empty developments as a result of the
global financial crisis, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The company had planned to occupy up to 250,000 square feet
of offices in the Walbrook building near the Bank of England in
London's City financial district, but the move failed to gain
final top-level in-house approval in the last fortnight, one of
the sources said.
The deal was one of the largest and most anticipated in
London's financial heartland, where there has been a dearth of
large office moves as companies think twice before signing for
new space amid the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and sluggish
economic growth prospects.
"They were offered a good deal to move in but when it came
to the final decision it was decided now was not the right
time," the second source told Reuters.
Schroders, which is located in Gresham Street near Lloyds
Banking Group, confirmed it had looked at options for
new space in the City but declined to comment on the deal. It
would likely put its search for a new office on hold for now,
both sources said.
Life will likely remain tough for its intermediary and
private banking businesses until a credible resolution to the
euro zone crisis is found, Schroders said in a third quarter
trading statement last month.
The Walbrook was developed by Minerva and completed in
February 2010, but has been empty since then. Debt-laden Minerva
agreed terms for a 203 million pound ($318 million) sale to a
consortium of investors in June..
Several potential tenants have previously been linked to the
site including Spanish bank Santander and financial
data provider Bloomberg, which this week submitted plans for a
new office scheme next door to the block.
London skyscrapers The Shard, the Pinnacle, the Walkie
Talkie, the Cheesegrater and the tower at 100 Bishopsgate are at
varying stages of build and have only signed one office deal
between them.
Office developer Great Portland Estates is unlikely
to secure a major letting to kickstart its planned 100
Bishopsgate scheme for at least six months because of the
economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters last
month.
($1 = 0.6380 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)