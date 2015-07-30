* H1 adjusted pretax profit 305.7 mln pounds
* Net inflows at 8.8 bln pounds vs forecast 8.1 bln
* Market volatility to dampen short-term sentiment
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, July 30 Schroders, Britain's
biggest listed asset manager posted forecast-beating first-half
profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its fixed income
products.
Fund firms globally have taken in billions in new money over
recent months as investors desperately search for returns amid
low interest rates, taking on higher levels of risk and pushing
some markets to record highs even though growth remains patchy.
That helped the firm's pretax profit for the six months to
end-June, adjusted for the costs of previous acquisitions, to
rise 17 percent to 305.7 million pounds ($476.62 million),
beating a company supplied consensus estimate of 300 million
pounds.
Net flows of new cash into its various funds, which focus
heavily on equity and multi-asset, along with fixed income,
emerging market debt, commodities and real estate across the
globe, hit 8.8 billion pounds, up from 4.8 billion pounds a year
earlier and beating consensus estimates for 8.1 billion.
While net flows had been positive across its different
funds, Schroders gave a cautious outlook, based on increased
market volatility that would likely depress investor sentiment
going forward.
"In the short term, with continuing uncertainty in the
eurozone and China and the prospect of interest rate rises in
the US, market volatility is likely to remain high which may
impact retail investor demand in particular," the company said
in a statement.
($1 = 0.6414 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)