Sept 29 London-based asset management company Schroders Plc appointed two university professors as senior advisers for its multi-asset unit.

Duncan Shand is a professor at the Warwick Business School at the University of Warwick, England.

Fred Dopfel, a professor at the School of Business and Leadership at the Dominican University of California, will be based in the United States. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)