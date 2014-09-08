BRIEF-Keysight Technologies says now expects Q2 revenue to be $725 mln-$745 mln
* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook
Sept 8 Asset manager Schroders PLC said it appointed Matt Hudson to manage its UK Opportunities fund.
Hudson replaces Julie Dean, who will leave the company, Schroders said.
Hudson will take on full fund management responsibility for the Schroder UK Opportunities fund and Luxembourg-domiciled Schroder ISF2 UK Opportunities with immediate effect, the company said.
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program
* Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership reports 3.7 percent passive stake in Abercrombie & Fitch as of March 17 versus 5.3 percent stake as of Dec 31 - SEC filing