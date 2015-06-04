June 4 Asset manager Schroders Plc made five appointments in its fixed income global multi-sector team.

Paul Grainger joins in June as senior portfolio manager, Schroders said on Thursday.

Grainger, who has more than 18 years of investment experience, is joining from Wellington Management.

Mads Nielsen also joins in June as a quantitative strategist. Nielsen, who has 15 years of quantitative analytics experience, previously worked at GLG Partners.

Grainger and Nielsen will be based in London.

David Gottlieb, Vincent Messina and Whitney Tindale joined Schroders in May from Third Wave Asset Management, a firm they founded in 2014.

The three, based in New York, manage a specialized strategy focused on opportunities mainly in the U.S. rates markets.

Gottlieb, Messina and Tindale have over 20 years of investment management experience each, Schroders said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)