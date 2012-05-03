(Adds details)
* Pretax profit 95.5 million pounds vs 91.5 mln f'cast
* Net inflows 1.6 billion pounds
* Total AUM 199.6 billion pounds
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 3 Blue chip investment manager
Schroders reported first-quarter profits slightly above
expectations as net flows from institutional investors buoyed
assets under management.
Schroders said pretax profit for the three months to
end-March was 95.5 million pounds ($154.75 million), compared
with consensus analyst forecasts of 91.5 million.
First quarter net inflows at 1.6 billion pounds, were also
slightly above forecasts of 1.2 billion pounds, largely due to a
1.7 billion pound influx of client cash into its instituional
asset management business. Private banking saw outflows of 100
million pounds.
Total funds under management at the firm stood at 199.6
billion pounds, Schroders said, compared with 187.3 billion
pounds at the end of last year.
The Group posted 6 million pounds of performance fees in the
quarter down from 7.8 million a year earlier.
"In the short term, macro-economic uncertainties and
volatility in financial markets make it hard to predict flows,"
the company said.
"Over the Long term, we continue to see a broad range of
opportunities in our core business in institutional and
intermediary, in addition to which we have a number of new
products coming on stream later this year."
The 200-year old British fund firm announced the acquisition
a 25 percent stake in India's Axis Asset Management Co, aiming
to tap into growing business opportunities in Asia's
third-largest economy and meet demand for financial products
from its burgeoning middle class.
Schroders shares closed at 1,421 pence on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6171 British pounds)
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Sinead Cruise)