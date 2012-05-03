* Pretax profit down 8 pct at 95.5 mln stg vs 91.5 mln
f'cast
* Net inflows 1.6 billion pounds
* Total AUM 199.6 bln pounds vs 187.3 bln at year-end
(Adds detail, updates after CEO interview)
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 3 Blue chip investment manager
Schroders is bracing for a downturn in investor appetite
as the euro zone crisis escalates, after net inflows in its
asset management arm helped cap a fall in first quarter profit.
Chief Executive Michael Dobson told Reuters in an interview
that the company had a strong quarter in its institutional
business and a turnaround in retail flows after two quarters of
outflows, but it was wary of events in Europe.
"You can trace investor demand pretty closely to what's
happening in the euro zone and, below, reflected in equity
markets," he said.
"There are signs of a slowdown. The impact of market
uncertainty is seen most immediately in the retail sector, but
it also impacts institutional clients."
Schroders said pretax profit for the three months to
end-March was 95.5 million pounds ($154.8 million), slightly
higher than analysts' average forecast of 91.5 million, but 8
percent down on a year earlier, due to lower volumes.
First quarter net inflows of 1.6 billion pounds were above
forecasts of 1.2 billion pounds, but were nearly 50 percent
lower than in the first quarter of 2011. Private banking saw
outflows of 100 million pounds.
The 200-year old British fund firm announced the acquisition
of a 25 percent stake in India's Axis Asset Management Co,
aiming to tap into growing business opportunities in Asia's
third-largest economy and meet demand for financial products
from its burgeoning middle class.
"I think it's a very exciting long-term market, and I would
emphasise long term," Dobson said.
"As investment patterns change in India, we are well placed
to participate in that growth."
Analysts broadly welcomed news that the company had made a
good start to the year in terms of new business, but some
expressed reservations about a glut of unspent cash.
"Schroders Q1-12 numbers were slightly soft compared to
Q1-11 comparatives. We see the excess cash on balance sheet as a
drag to revenues in a low-interest-rate environment," analysts
at Investec said in a note to clients.
"We remain holders of this stock as 66 percent of the
forward valuation is attributed to the cash on the balance sheet
and should thus prove a defensive stock in volatile markets."
Rivals reported a mixed bag of results this week, with
Henderson seeing net outflows from its funds in the
first quarter, largely because of a continuing decline in its
low-margin institutional business.
Aberdeen Asset Management's underlying pretax profit
rose 14 percent in its first half year as investors took on more
risk, boosting assets under management and enabling the funds
house to improve its fee margins.
Schroders' total funds under management stood at 199.6
billion pounds, compared with 187.3 billion pounds at the end of
last year.
Performance fees earned during the period dipped to 6
million pounds from 7.8 million a year earlier.
Schroders shares were trading 0.2 percent higher by 0805 GMT
at 1,426 pence, while the blue chip FTSE index was up
0.6 percent.
($1 = 0.6171 British pounds)
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Sinead Cruise and Will
Waterman)