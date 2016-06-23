LONDON, June 23 The head of Schroders multi-asset business, Nico Marais, has left as part of a reorganistion that will see the unit split into two separate investment teams, the London-listed global asset manager said.

The new Multi-Asset division will be run globally by Johanna Kyrklund and will focus on dynamic asset allocation and portfolio construction. She will also lead the Global Asset Allocation Committee, Schroders said in a statement.

Portfolio Solutions, meanwhile, will be co-led by John McLaughlin and Andrew Connell and focus on services including helping pension funds and other clients with liability-driven investments.

"As individual areas, they have enormous potential and are important drivers of growth for our business. Our clients increasingly want tailored solutions that can help them achieve their financial goals," Schroders' Group Chief Executive Peter Harrison said.

"This simplified structure will allow each team to focus on their core strengths, expand their capabilities and design solutions for our clients' specific requirements."

Schroders managed 324.9 billion pounds at the end of March on behalf of pension funds, banks and insurance companies, local and public authorities, governments, charities, high net worth individuals and retail investors. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Susan Fenton)