Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON May 2 Schroders PLC : * Auto alert - Schroders PLC quarterly pretax profit 115 million STG
versus 95.5 million STG year ago * Net inflows £5.6 billion (Q1 2012: £1.6 billion) * Total assets under management £236.5 billion (31 December 2012: £212.0
billion) * Do not expect significant retail investor demand seen in Q1 to continue at
this level
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.