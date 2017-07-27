FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Schroders posts 21.6 pct rise in H1 assets on markets, inflows
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook misses ton but Stokes takes fight to South Africa
Sport
Cook misses ton but Stokes takes fight to South Africa
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 27, 2017 / 6:14 AM / in a day

Schroders posts 21.6 pct rise in H1 assets on markets, inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted a 21.6 percent rise in first-half assets under management, boosted by market gains and inflows of new client money.

Schroders, which manages mutual funds for retail and institutional clients, said total assets at the end of June were 418.2 billion pounds ($549.26 billion), from 343.8 billion pounds a year earlier.

That helped underpin a 21 percent rise in pretax profit from the same period a year earlier to 342.8 milllion pounds, and a 17 percent rise in the interim dividend to 34 pence a share, it said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7614 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.