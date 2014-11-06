LONDON Nov 6 Money manager Schroders Plc
said on Thursday that its profit before tax and
exceptional items was up 16 percent to 404.4 million pounds
($646.55 million) in the nine months to end of September.
The fund house recorded a net inflow of 7 billion pounds
during the period, taking its assets under management to £276.2
billion pounds at the end of September from 256.7 billion pounds
during the same period last year.
Schroders also said in a statement that it has a significant
pipeline of new business won which has not yet been funded.
($1 = 0.6255 British Pounds)
