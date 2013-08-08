Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Aug 8 British fund manager Schroders said its first-half pretax profit surged 29 percent after it pulled in more money from clients and earned more fees in its core asset management business.
Schroders said on Thursday profit before tax and exceptional items rose to 228 million pounds ($353.8 million) from 177.4 million a year earlier.
Net inflows came in at 4.5 billion pounds, and combined with rising markets this lifted assets under management to 235.7 billion pounds, a 21 percent rise from the 194.6 billion reported a year earlier.
Schroders said it would increase its interim dividend by 23 percent to 16 pence per share.
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.