LONDON, March 6 British fund manager Schroders
posted higher-than-expected pre-tax profit growth before
exceptional items of 41 percent for 2013, helped by acquisitions
and flows of new money.
Unveiling its full-year results on Thursday, the FTSE 100
company announced pre-tax profit before exceptional items of
507.8 million pounds ($849.58 million), boosted by net inflows
of 7.9 billion pounds.
A poll of 17 analysts had forecast pre-tax earnings of 473.9
million pounds.
"2013 was a record year for Schroders," said Chief Executive
Michael Dobson in the statement. "This strong performance was
the result of our highly diversified business and focus on
growth over the long term."
Schroders announced it would pay a full-year dividend of 58
pence per share, up 35 percent on 2012.