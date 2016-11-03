UPDATE 3-Resurgent Tesco surprises with $4.6 bln swoop for wholesaler Booker
* Tesco shares up 8.6 pct, Booker shares up 15.7 pct (Adds detail, background, CEO, analyst comment)
LONDON Nov 3 Schroders, Britain's biggest independent listed asset manager, said on Thursday that assets under management had risen 9.1 percent in the three months to end-September, boosted by net inflows and market gains.
Total assets were 375 billion pounds at the end of September, up from 343.8 billion pounds at the start of July, it said in a statement.
The firm said it had seen net inflows of 2 billion pounds across its funds and wealth management products, while investment returns added 25.9 billion pounds, including 10.1 billion pounds from positive currency moves.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Tesco shares up 8.6 pct, Booker shares up 15.7 pct (Adds detail, background, CEO, analyst comment)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.