* Q3 assets 294.8 bln pounds vs 309.9 bln at end-June
* Hit by stock and bond market falls, FX losses
* October trading 'reasonable'; shares up 1.5 pct
(Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, shares)
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Nov 5 British fund manager Schroders
said trading had picked up in October after a tough
third quarter, boosted by demand for its global fixed income and
multi-asset funds, sending its shares higher.
Asset managers across the world have been hit hard during a
quarter when many markets fell in volatile trading amid growing
concerns around the growth outlook, particularly in China.
Managed assets slid 4.9 percent in the three months to the
end of September, hit by stock and bond market falls, as well as
adverse currency moves. Most of the outflows were from
Schroders' emerging market debt and commodity funds.
"It's a resilient performance in what has been a volatile
environment, with low demand in retail in August and September
for the industry, with flows at their lowest level all year in
cross-border funds," said Chief Executive Michael Dobson.
Assets under management were 294.8 billion pounds ($453.4
billion) at the end of the period, against 309.9 billion at the
end of June, a fall of 4.9 percent, after a 14.6 billion pounds
investment hit and net outflows were 0.5 billion pounds.
Since then, however, the firm had taken in 2.3 billion
pounds of net new business from institutional investors in Asia
and the UK, largely into its global fixed income funds, while
performance across October had been reasonable, Dobson said.
The weak investment performance and improved inflows follows
a pattern set earlier in the reporting season by rival fund
managers including Jupiter Fund Management and hedge
fund Man Group.
Shares in Schroders were up 1.5 percent at 0844 GMT,
outperforming in a 0.5 percent weaker FTSE 100, which
had fallen 7 percent during the third quarter.
Keeping a "hold" recommendation on the stock, Shore Capital
analyst Paul McGinnis said with net inflows for the first half
at 8.8 billion pounds, the third quarter slowdown had been
material, and would require him to revise down his full year
view for inflows of 15.6 billion.
Profitability in both asset management and wealth management
had held up well, though, he added. Pretax profits over the nine
months to end-September period were up 21 percent to 438.9
million pounds, Schroders said.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Keith
Weir)