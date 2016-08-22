(Corrects last name of David Knutson in first paragraph;
Aug 22 Schroder Investment Management North
America Inc, a subsidiary of Schroders Plc, named David
Knutson head of credit research, Americas.
The firm also appointed Eric Skelton to the role of U.S.
credit trader for U.S. investment grade credit and Chris Eger
portfolio manager, U.S. credit.
Knutson joins from Legal and General Investment Management
America, where he had been a senior analyst in fixed income
research for 10 years.
Skelton was mostly recently a credit trader with Achievement
Asset Management, while Eger joins from J.P. Morgan Chase
, where he was executive director - credit trader,
investment grade domestic and yankee banks.
