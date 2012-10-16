BRUSSELS Oct 16 Austrian engineer Andritz
won EU regulatory approval on Tuesday to buy German
peer Schuler, paving the way for its expansion into
emerging markets in Asia and South Africa.
Schuler, which makes press lines and automation systems for
the car and metal processing industries, is the global market
leader in metal-forming machinery.
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said
its investigation focused on the market for higher pressing
force ranges where contracts are usually awarded by tenders.
"The Commission found that the parties are not each other's
closest competitors in these tenders and that customers would
have sufficient alternative suppliers," the Commission said in a
statement.
In September, Andritz said that it held nearly 90 percent of
Schuler for which it had offered 600 million euro ($755 million)
in cash.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Foo Yun Chee)