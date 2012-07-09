FRANKFURT, July 9 U.S. hedge fund Elliott
Management is trying to stir opposition to Austrian engineer
Andritz's 20 euros-per-share takeover offer for German
peer Schuler, a letter obtained by Reuters showed on
Monday.
Elliott, which bought a 10 percent stake in Schuler after
the takeover approach was made public in May, called on Schuler
to reject the offer, saying in the letter: "We do not believe it
reflects the fair value of the company."
Andritz last month said it had lifted its stake in Schuler
to 63.5 percent by buying shares in the open market.
It has not set a minimum shareholder acceptance threshold
for its bid but it needs at least 75 percent to win control over
Schuler's cash flows, according to German law.
Elliott, which followed a similar strategy in the takeover
of crane maker Demag Cranes, argued in the letter that
Schuler's peers are trading at more than six times estimates
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) in 2012, while Andritz only offered a multiple of 5.3.
A Schuler spokesman declined to comment. Andritz did not
respond to requests for comment.
Andritz on May 19 unveiled its takeover approach that would
see it expand in emerging markets in Asia and South
America.
(Additional reporting by Hendrik Sackmann and Angelika Gruber;
Writing by Ludwig Burger)