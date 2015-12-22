WASHINGTON Dec 22 Gray Television Inc,
which is based in Georgia, has won U.S. antitrust approval to
buy Schurz Communications, Inc on condition that they sell two
television stations, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The stations to be sold are the WSBT-TV in South Bend,
Indiana, and KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kansas, the department said.
"Combining these stations under common ownership would have
made it more costly for advertisers to communicate with
consumers. The antitrust laws render those transactions
unlawful," Assistant Attorney Bill Baer of the Justice
Department's Antitrust Division said in a statement.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)