FRANKFURT May 18 The family owners of
Schustermann & Borenstein have mandated Goldman Sachs to
sell the German clothing exporter, two people close to the
transaction said on Friday, a move analysts expect to attract
strong interest.
Schustermann & Borenstein specialises in exporting clothing
to eastern Europe and other non-EU countries. Separately, it
sells surplus stock in so-called outlet centres.
"Any company that is investing in distribution, especially
to emerging markets will be attractive as clothing retailers are
looking to sell overseas a lot more," Isabel Cavill, analyst
from Planet Retail said.
In 2010, Schustermann & Borenstein posted sales of 153
million euros ($194 million) and a net profit of 17 million.
The company could attract private equity buyers, which may
use it as an add-on to a clothing company already in their
portfolio. In Germany, several fashion trading groups are in
private equity hands, including Apax-owned retailer Takko and
EQT-owned wholesaler CBR.
In 2010, private equity company Alpha Group floated denim
specialist Tom Tailor on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The
investor remained in small fashion house Eterna.
Upscale fashion house Hugo Boss is
majority-owned by Permira, while U.S.-based private equity firm
Sun Capital owns British retailers Jacques Vert and Alexon as
well as jeans company Lee Cooper and Strauss Innovation.
Strategic investors like Hong Kong-based exporter Li & Fung
may also be interested in Schustermann & Borenstein,
Cavill said.
Li & Fung CEO Bruce Rockowitz told Reuters in an interview
earlier this month that he saw very little growth in Europe over
the next two years, although a bottoming out of the market in
Britain, Germany and France could throw up acquisition
opportunities for buyers in Asia.
An exporter like Schustermann & Borenstein would also be
more attractive than buying a retailer, as it is not burdened
with cumbersome real estate assets, Cavill said.
For example, Metro, the world's fourth-largest
retailer, has long been seeking a buyer for its chain of Kaufhof
department stores.
It put the sale on ice earlier this year as buyers could not
raise enough funds for the deal, which Metro had valued at
between 2 and 3 billion euros.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Schustermann & Borenstein
was not available to comment.
($1 = 0.7869 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Erica Billingham)