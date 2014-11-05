(Adds details, context)

By Jessica Toonkel

Nov 5 Charles Schwab Corp. has dropped the Pimco Total Return Fund from its Schwab Managed Portfolios mutual fund platform, a spokeswoman said Wednesday, citing organizational changes at Pacific Investment Management Company as the catalyst for the change.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, the division that manages the Managed Portfolios platform, decided to remove the Pimco Total Return Fund on Sept. 30, the spokeswoman said. On Sept. 26, Bill Gross, who managed the Pimco Total Return Fund and co-founded the firm over 40 years ago, resigned to join rival Janus Capital Group Inc.

Pimco was not immediately available for comment.

Pimco has suffered huge outflows since Gross announced his departure in September. In October, the Pimco Total Return Fund suffered a record $27.5 billion in withdrawals.

The redemptions surpassed the $23.5 billion reported in September, according to a statement on Tuesday from Pimco. Its main fund, the world's biggest bond mutual fund, now has $170.9 billion in assets, down from a peak of $293 billion in 2013.

Schwab clients were moved from the Pimco Total Return Fund into different funds depending on the account, according to Schwab. The replacing funds are the Baird Core Plus Bond Fund , Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund and the Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund. the spokeswoman said.

Schwab's managed portfolios mutual fund platform had $17 billion as of Sept. 30. The spokeswoman declined to comment on how much of that was in the Pimco Total Return Fund.

Charles Schwab Corp also dropped the Pimco Total Return Fund from its 10 target date funds and collective trusts in October. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish, Linda Stern and Cynthia Osterman)