(Adds details about Raymond James and Wells Fargo changes, industry context)

By Jessica Toonkel

Nov 5 Charles Schwab Corp, Wells Fargo Advisors and Raymond James & Associates have all dropped Pimco funds from some investment portfolios they offer clients over the past several weeks, following the September resignation of fund manager and company co-founder Bill Gross.

The moves could make it more difficult for Pimco to stem outflows that have accelerated in the wake of Gross's departure.

A growing number of advisers put their clients into these pre-assembled portfolios, known as managed accounts, so the advisers can spend more time on client service and prospecting and less time on managing money.

Wells Fargo and Schwab made their decisions based on the organizational changes at Pimco, according to a spokeswoman at each firm. A Raymond James spokeswoman declined to comment.

Pacific Investment Management Co has seen huge outflows since Gross, who ran the Pimco Total Return Fund, announced on Sept. 26 that he was joining rival Janus Capital Group. The firm posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October, compared with $25.5 billion the previous month, according to Morningstar.

Pimco, which had assets under management of $1.876 trillion as of Sept. 30, has been aggressively reassuring clients that the firm remains committed to the same investment strategies following Gross' exit. The firm was not immediately available for comment.

Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Co , has removed the Pimco Total Return Fund and the Pimco Low Duration Fund from its FundSource managed account platform.

The St. Louis-based firm has moved assets from the Pimco Total Return Fund to at least three portfolios: the MetWest Total Return Bond Fund, the AMG Managers Bond Fund and the Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund, according to a source familiar with the changes, who wished to remain anonymous because he is not permitted to speak to the media.

Clients in the Pimco Low Duration Fund were moved to the Fidelity Advisor Short Fixed Income Fund, the source said.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to comment on how much in assets is in the FundSource platform or how much was with the Pimco funds.

Meanwhile, Raymond James & Associates has dropped the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund from its Freedom managed account platform, according to two sources familiar with the matter, who wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

The Raymond James Freedom platform had $26 billion as of June 30, according to the firm's website, but it was unclear how much of that was in the Pimco fund. Gross took over management of the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund in December 2013.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, the division that manages its Managed Portfolios, decided to remove the Pimco Total Return Fund on Sept. 30, the spokeswoman said.

In October, the Pimco Total Return Fund suffered a record $27.5 billion in withdrawals. The fund, which is the world's biggest bond mutual fund, now has $170.9 billion in assets, down from a peak of $293 billion in 2013.

The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund has seen its assets drop by half since January to $13.8 billion. Pimco's $17.6 billion Low Duration Fund saw $2.5 billion in outflows in October, bringing year to date outflows to $6.36 billion, according to Morningstar.

Schwab moved its clients from the Pimco Total Return Fund into different funds depending on the account, according to Schwab. The replacing funds are the Baird Core Plus Bond Fund , Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund and the Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund, the spokeswoman said.

Schwab's managed portfolios had $17 billion as of Sept. 30. The spokeswoman declined to comment on how much of that was in the Pimco Total Return Fund. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish, Linda Stern, Cynthia Osterman and Bernard Orr)