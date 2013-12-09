GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as Trump offers few policy details, dollar firms on rate talk
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
NEW YORK Dec 9 Charles Schwab traveled to China in September to discuss opening an office of his eponymous securities firm in Shanghai.
"There's a massive opportunity there, they are very underserved," the 76-year-old founder of Charles Schwab Corp said in a meeting Monday with Reuters reporters and editors.
Schwab, who founded his pioneering discount brokerage firm in 1971, said he met with the head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and with the head of its intelligence service to learn more about the Shanghai Free Trade Zone that it is being organized for foreign banks.
Schwab compared the status of the Chinese retail investor to that of U.S. citizens in the 1950s who were largely ignorant of the market and ignored by big brokerage firms.
It will take 15 or 20 years before China truly develops a market for retail investors, Schwab said, but he wants his firm to be on the ground floor.
"The next step is to open an office in the new free trade zone in Shanghai," he said. "The rules and regulations are not completely clear."
Schwab, which has closed several European ventures, put a foot into Asia when it opened an office in Hong Kong in 1997. It remains open and is used by some mainland Chinese customers for investing in U.S. stocks.
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG has struck a deal with the three co-founders of Yingde Gases to buy their stake in the firm for $616 million, the latest twist in a months-long battle for control one of China's largest industrial gases company.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 1 Bullish and cautious aren't usually words found in the same sentence, but it appears that coking coal miners are upbeat about the prospects for the steel-making fuel, though not to the extent of choking off price gains with increased supply.