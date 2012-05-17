May 17 Charles Schwab Corp plans to
wait until the end of a disciplinary proceeding before enforcing
a change in its customer agreement requiring investors to give
up class action rights, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The San Francisco-based brokerage was named in a
disciplinary proceeding by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority in February for adding a provision to its customer
agreements that precludes starting or joining class action
lawsuits against the brokerage.
But the brokerage has not tried to enforce the provision
and "does not have plans to enforce the waiver until the FINRA
matter is resolved," Charles Schwab spokeswoman Sarah Bulgatz
said via email.
Schwab's stance clarifies uncertainty about whether it would
take legal action against customers who join class action suits
while FINRA - Wall Street's own watchdog - is challenging a
provision Schwab added to more than 6.8 million customer
agreements in October.
FINRA alleges the requirement violates its arbitration
rules.
Schwab's agreement also bars investors from participating in
securities arbitration cases as part of a group of investors.
A federal court judge threw out a lawsuit last Friday that
Schwab had filed against FINRA in response to its enforcement
complaint, seeking to stop the disciplinary proceeding.
The company, however, is still using the language in its
customer agreements while FINRA's disciplinary action is
pending. FINRA's enforcement unit can seek to temporarily bar
certain practices when a disciplinary case is pending, but only
in extreme situations, such as theft of customer funds and
unauthorized trading, according to FINRA rules.
FINRA's proceeding can take anywhere from months to several
years, depending on the number of appeals involved.
Enforcing the class action waiver against customers would
typically require the brokerage to go to court after investors
filed or joined class action suits and argue they are not
allowed to participate, said William Jacobson, a professor at
Cornell Law School's Securities Law Clinic in Ithaca New York.
Trying to enforce the agreements while FINRA's disciplinary
proceeding is pending would place Schwab at greater risk of
potential sanctions, since FINRA has already notified the firm
of what it perceives as a violation, he added.
