(Adds Schwab comment, details throughout)
By Jed Horowitz and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, April 24 Charles Schwab Corp
has dropped a fight to require customers to waive their rights
to participate in class action lawsuits, the company said on
Thursday.
Schwab, the San Francisco-based pioneer discount brokerage,
has agreed to pay $500,000 to the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority for violating the group's arbitration rules when it
barred clients in 2011 from joining class actions. It had more
than 6.8 million clients then, and now has more than 9 million.
In 2013, a FINRA hearing panel said Schwab's class-action
ban was valid under the Federal Arbitration Act, even though the
ban violated the group's own rules. On Thursday,
FINRA's board overturned that finding, determining that the
federal act does not preclude FINRA from enforcing its rules.
"We are pleased to resolve this dispute with FINRA, and to
put to rest any client concerns on this issue," Schwab said in
an e-mailed statement that noted it has removed the waiver from
its account agreements.
"Over the last year, we heard clearly that a number of our
clients and members of the general public have strong feelings
about maintaining access to class-action lawsuits. In a business
like ours where our reputation and public trust are key to our
success, we take perspectives like those very seriously."
Schwab could have fought the decision in court but decided
it was more expedient to settle, said people familiar with its
decision. It also failed to rally support from other companies
in the securities industry, despite their long-held opposition
to litigating in courts rather than in
arbitration.
"We believed, and still believe, that FINRA arbitration is
the best means for investors to resolve disputes with their
brokerage firm, but we will maintain their access to class
action lawsuits should they prefer that option," Schwab said.
Plaintiffs' lawyers and consumer advocates, who have been
waging an unsuccessful fight against a range of class-action
waiver agreements in other types of consumer contracts, had
rallied support among Schwab clients. They argued that
arbitration cases are often too expensive for small investors to
bring on their own, and that public court cases can shine light
on abusive sales practices while FINRA arbitrations are private.
"It's a huge victory for investors," said Christine Hines,
consumer and civil justice counsel at watchdog group Public
Citizen, which organized a public campaign to oppose the Schwab
waivers and mandatory arbitration clauses in consumer contracts.
"I think other brokerage firms will be deterred from
including class action waivers in their contracts," Hines said.
"Schwab overreached," said Joseph Peiffer, a lawyer in New
Orleans who represents investors.
The FINRA appeals panel also upheld the hearing panel's
rejection of Schwab's attempt to prohibit clients from
participating in group arbitrations.
Critics of class-action cases argue that are often
frivolous, and that settlements often yield very low sums to
each plaintiff while generating hefty fees for lawyers.
Schwab's attempt to ban customer class-action lawsuits
followed its $235 million settlement of a class action charging
it misled thousands of clients about its YieldPlus money-market
fund, which had huge losses during the financial crisis in 2008.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David
Gregorio)