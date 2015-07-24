(Recasts lead, adds details and comment from TD Ameritrade CEO)

By Jed Horowitz

NEW YORK, July 24 Charles Schwab Corp and its discount brokerage competitors may cut commission prices in order to get access to customer cash once the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates, Chief Executive Walt Bettinger said on Friday.

The firms will be driven by the strong profit they can gain from investing the cash that trading clients keep in their accounts once borrowing costs are increased, he told analysts at a company conference.

When pressed on whether Schwab would aggressively initiate, or simply participate, in a pricing war - something that has not occurred for about a decade among discount brokers - Bettinger declined to comment.

"It might be price competition or features or services, but competition will expand for these clients," he said of so-called self-directed investors who do not want to pay fees for advice. "People for years have had expectations for ever-better pricing and every-better service, and we don't see anything breaking that trend."

Schwab has been downplaying its discount broker heritage in recent years, saying it competes with full-service brokerage firms to give clients advice. Almost half of its total client assets of $2.5 trillion as of the end of June were in fee-based advisory accounts that do not charge commissions.

Brokerage firms generate higher profit and more consistent revenue from fee accounts than from commission-based transaction accounts that are more sensitive to the ups and downs of the stock market.

Schwab's lower reliance on commissions than some of its competitors could make it more flexible in competing for self-directed clients, Bettinger indicated.

"There is no substitution for brand and scale," he said.

He also said that Schwab is seeing "early signs" from active traders who keep cash in their accounts of "doubts about their ability to trade successfully."

TD Ameritrade Holding Co. - which has more active trading clients and a higher percentage of commission revenue than Schwab - will not initiate a commission pricing war, Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said on Tuesday.

"We continue to believe that commission price wars are a zero-sum game," Tomczyk said after the company reported earnings. "Different competitors may take different courses of action." (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Alan Crosby)