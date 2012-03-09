March 9 Charles Schwab Corp, which dipped its toe into the exchange-traded fund market a little over two years ago, now plans to tap into the small but growing actively managed ETF space.

The San Francisco-based financial services company filed papers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 24 requesting the same regulatory relief to issue actively managed ETF shares as companies such as PIMCO, Claymore, and Russell have been given in the past.

Most ETFs are passively managed vehicles that mimic an underlying securities index and are rapidly gaining popularity because of their inexpensive management fees and the ability of investors to trade in and out of the exchange-listed funds.

Actively managed ETFs have a manager trading the portfolio, but unlike mutual funds, their trades can be seen by all investors on a real-time basis. As a result, many fund companies have been hesitant to launch actively managed ETFs for fear that outsiders will front-run their trades.

Actively managed ETFs only made up about $5 billion of the more than $1 trillion in total ETF assets as of the end of December, according to Morningstar.

But buzz has been growing in the industry with more players entering the space, including PIMCO, which last week launched its Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund.

Boston-based fund manager John Hancock Funds LLC filed last August to launch an actively managed Global Balanced Fund.

"To maintain a competitive position in global securities markets, U.S. participants must respond to new developments and encourage the development of new products," Schwab said in the SEC filing.

Schwab said the funds would provide global investors new opportunities for investment, and that providing a wide range of investors with actively managed ETFs would ultimately benefit the markets.

Schwab manages about $1.8 trillion in assets. It currently offers investors access to over 1,100 ETFs and manages 15 of its own, according to its website.

Schwab also recently said it plans to launch an index ETF-based 401k plan in 2013. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gary Hill)