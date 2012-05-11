(Corrects length of court opinion to 21 pages instead of 13)
May 11 A federal court judge on Friday threw out
a lawsuit by Charles Schwab Corp that sought to stop
its regulator from bringing a disciplinary case against the
company for trying to take away customers' rights to sue it in
class-action lawsuits.
Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Laporte of the U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of California late on Friday
granted a request by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
to dismiss a lawsuit that Schwab filed against the regulator in
February. The San Francisco-based brokerage sued FINRA, Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog, a day after the regulator
announced an enforcement case against the company.
FINRA alleged that Schwab added a new provision to more than
6.8 million customer account agreements in October that would
preclude them from starting or joining class-action lawsuits
against the brokerage.
The case raised significant investor protection issues,
according to lawyers.
Class actions are a common way for small investors to band
together in a court case to recover their losses. A win by
Schwab would set the stage for a showdown that could lead other
companies to change their arbitration agreements and potentially
weaken FINRA's hold over its own enforcement process, they say.
Judge Laporte, in a 21-page opinion, agreed with FINRA that
Schwab, which FINRA regulates, is required to follow its
procedures for disciplinary cases. That process ultimately
includes a review by a federal court judge.
A spokesperson for Schwab was not immediately available for
comment. A FINRA spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn)