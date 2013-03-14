* Retail brokerage firm says revenue not meeting earlier expectations

* Schwab sticks with earlier 2013 eps forecast after curbing expenses

* Says Q1 profit will at least match Q4 results

By Jed Horowitz

March 14 Charles Schwab Corp on Thursday put the brakes on previously announced 2013 spending plans, citing weak trading by clients.

Like other retail broker firms targeting individual stock and bond traders, Schwab said client assets are growing while their trading remains relatively flat.

In February, Schwab said it planned to spend more on marketing, technology and compensation in 2013 on expectations of modest income growth, but warned it could shift plans if client trading and other revenue failed to sustain rising levels reached in January.

"Since trade volumes have yet to rebound as expected, we are adjusting our 2013, spending plans accordingly," Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto said in a prepared release. "With our expense growth beginning to moderate from planned levels at this point in the year, we expect reported first quarter earnings per share to at least match the prior quarter and full-year EPS to remain consistent with the baseline scenario we described during our Winter Business Update on February 7."

The company, at the February meeting, said 2013 revenue could grow by up to 10 percent and earnings per share could be in the mid-70-cent range if interest rates remain low, client commission trades rise about 15 percent and the S&P 500 jumps by 6.5 percent this year. In 2012, Schwab earnings fell one percent from a year earlier to 70 cents a share.

RISING COMPENSATION

Schwab said Monday that it expects compensation expenses in the first quarter to be elevated by $30 million due to a new payout plan for its salesforce and one-time expenses related to healthcare spending account funding and the impact of a previously announced employee bonus vesting plan. Schwab's compensation expenses in 2012 rose 4 percent to $1.8 billon, including $450 million in the fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company disclosed the higher expenses in its monthly trading activity report, in which it characterized client trading in February as "muted."

Daily average trades by Schwab clients last month inched up 1 percent from a year earlier to 506,100 from a February 2012 but were flat with January. However, trades that produced revenue -- a metric closely watched by analysts -- fell 2 percent from January, the company said.

So-called revenue trades typically make up between 60 percent and 70 percent of total trades at Schwab, but the company has said the metric is falling as it focuses on more fee-based revenue related to total client assets.

Schwab attracted $18.3 billion of net new assets from new and existing clients in February, boosted by $8.1 billion from a single unnamed mutual fund clearing service, the company said. Total client assess at the end of February hit $2.04 trillion, up 1 percent from the end of January. Some of the asset rise reflects equity market appreciation in client accounts.

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group raised their first-quarter expense outlook but kept their "outperform" rating on Schwab shares. "We continue to like the Schwab asset-gathering story," they wrote in a client report that said the firm will benefit from clients moving money from bond to stock mutual funds.

PAYOUT CHANGES

Expenses in the first quarter may rise due to a new pay plan effective on Jan. 1, Schwab said. Under the plan, financial consultants are guaranteed that their service pay cannot be lower than it was in 2012. However, Schwab has changed terms of their basic sales commissions, which it now calls "solutions pay," so they will be paid in a lump sum at the time of a transaction rather than being spread out over 12 months.

As a result, Schwab said "trailing payouts" under the former schedule will diminish as the year progresses.

Schwab, the largest publicly traded discount brokerage firm by market value, also said it has funded its annual contribution to its employee savings account plans, which totaled about $10 million in the first quarter.

Shares of Schwab, which are up 26 percent over the last 12 months, including reinvested dividends, were flat at $18.11 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.