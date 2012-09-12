* Schwab gives investors access to 12 non-U.S. markets
* Fidelity to add 8 countries to its online platform
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Charles Schwab Corp,
one of the biggest U.S. brokerages, announced on Wednesday a new
online platform giving its clients direct access to 12 non-U.S.
markets with the ability to trade in their local currencies.
Schwab said it would offer U.S.-based investors
commission-free trading on the platform until the end of March,
though currency conversion and other fees will still apply.
Separately, Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday it planned
to add eight new countries to its online international investing
platform by year end, for a total of 25. Investors have the
option of settling trades in U.S. dollars or the local currency,
from their existing brokerage account.
Trading foreign stocks in their local currencies can offer
investors diversification and a hedge against the U.S. dollar,
said Brian McDonald, senior vice president of Schwab's active
investor services.
It also offers increased access to opportunities outside of
the United States, said Howard Chen, an analyst at Credit Suisse
in New York.
"If the equity markets are levered to growth expectations as
a primary driver, obviously there are many economies outside of
the United States that are growing faster than us and the
outlook for that growth is faster than us for the next decade,"
he said.
But there are several risks the average investor should
consider, including differences in financial reporting standards
and exposure to both market and currency risks, said Greg
McBride, senior financial analyst at Bankrate.com in North Palm
Beach, Florida.
"Most individual investors are just not cut out to be stock
pickers, particularly on foreign exchanges," McBride said. "But
the necessity for international allocation means that low-cost
ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and index mutual funds are the more
suitable option for most individual investors."
San Francisco-based Schwab said its Schwab Global Account is
open to all U.S.-based investors and gives access to markets in
Australia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong,
Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom.
Boston-based Fidelity said it planned to add Austria,
Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Poland, South Africa, and
Spain to its platform, which it launched in Oct. 2009.
E*Trade Financial Corp offers an online platform
for trading stocks in local currencies in six countries -
Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, and the United
Kingdom - which it launched in February 2007.
The New York-based firm offers its global trading account to
U.S. citizens who have separate E*Trade domestic trading
accounts, with no minimum balance.