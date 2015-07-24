NEW YORK, July 24 Charles Schwab Corp plans to rapidly build its retail branch network so it can sell financial plans and services to mass affluent and wealthier investors who are not being solicited for business, company executives said Friday.

The San Francisco-based company wants to more than double its financial consultant salesforce to more than 3,000 from about 1,200 currently and expand to more than 500 branches in mid-size to large cities from about 325 today, Terri Kallsen, head of its Investor Services retail client business said.

"We need more feet on the Street," said Kallsen. She did not give a time frame for the goals but said if interest rates rise and business thrives she anticipates hiring 300 to 400 advisers a year. In addition, the company has begun hiring sales associates so brokers have more time to "deepen" their relationships with clients and to solicit prospects. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Richard Chang)