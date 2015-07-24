(Adds CFO comment about timing of expansion)
NEW YORK, July 24 Charles Schwab Corp
plans to build its retail branch network so it can sell
financial services to the so-called mass affluent market and
wealthier investors who are not currently being solicited for
business, company executives said Friday.
The San Francisco-based financial services firm wants to
more than double its consultant salesforce to more than 3,000
from about 1,200 currently and expand to more than 500 branches
in mid-sized and large cities from about 325 today, Terri
Kallsen, head of its retail client business said.
"We need more feet on the street," said Kallsen.
Mass affluent refers to investors at the low end of
broker-dealers' traditional customer base, with about $50,000 to
$250,000 to invest.
The expansion will likely occur over ten years, Chief
Financial Officer Joe Martinetto said at its quarterly meeting
with analysts.
If interest rates rise and business thrives, Kallsen said
she expected to hire 300 to 400 advisers a year. In addition,
the company has begun hiring sales associates so brokers have
more time to deepen their relationships with clients and to
solicit prospects.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Richard Chang and Bill
Rigby)