* SEC says conduct occurred before Charles Schwab bought
firm
* Firm, customer and former executive will fight charges
* Three other company execs settle without admitting or
denying
* SEC in the past under pressure to bring short selling
cases
(Adds comment from company)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha
April 16 Online brokerage optionsXpress and five
individuals were charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Monday with involvement in a so-called naked
short-selling scheme.
Short sellers sell borrowed shares in the hope they can be
bought back at a lower price. Naked short-selling involves
selling shares without first borrowing them.
The SEC said optionsXpress engaged in a series of sham
transactions that violated "Regulation SHO" a rule that requires
equity securities to be delivered generally three days after the
date of a trade.
OptionsXpress, former Chief Financial Officer Thomas Stern
and Jonathan Feldman, a customer, were charged in the SEC's
proceeding, which will be heard by an administrative law judge.
Three other company officials, head of trading Peter Bottini
and compliance officers Phillip Hoeh and Kevin Strine, settled
related charges in separate administrative proceedings without
admitting or denying the regulator's findings.
"We believe the evidence at trial will demonstrate that
OptionsXpress timely covered the assignments," Stephen
Senderowitz, a lawyer for the company, said.
"There was no downward pressure on prices, no one was
defrauded, the trades were not shams," he said.
Gregory Lawrence, a lawyer for Feldman, the customer, said
Feldman "engaged in legitimate trading through a reputable
brokerage firm," and "believed, and still believes, that his
brokers complied with all rules."
Attorneys for the other defendants directed questions to the
company or did not respond to requests for comment. The
OptionsXpress officials who settled the case remain at the
company.
The SEC said the misconduct lasted from at least October
2008 to March 2010. Charles Schwab Corp bought
optionsXpress last year.
"Feldman and optionsXpress used sham reset transactions to
avoid, sometimes for months, compliance with Reg. SHO's stock
delivery requirements," said Robert Khuzami, the director of the
SEC's enforcement division. "In effect, they 'kited' shares of
stock, thus depriving buyers of the benefit of their bargain --
prompt delivery of their shares."
Short-selling came under attack during the financial crisis
from critics who said it helped drive down the price of
financial stocks.
Some lawmakers in 2009 urged the SEC to crack down on naked
short-selling after the agency's internal watchdog issued a
report criticizing the agency for not pursuing more
short-selling complaints.
Since 2007, the SEC has filed at least eight cases involving
violations of Reg SHO and at least three others involving naked
short-selling, according to an SEC spokesman.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha in
Washington; Additional reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New
York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Steve Orlofsky and Bernard
Orr)