By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK, July 26
NEW YORK, July 26 Brokerage giant Charles Schwab
Corp on Friday gave a cautiously upbeat assessment of
client confidence and the outlook for interest rates, but warned
investors against overconfidence about its near-term outlook
"Things are generally better than worse," investor relations
head Rich Fowler told analysts and investors at Schwab's summer
"business update" held just ten days after the company reported
a disappointing 7 percent fall in its second-quarter profit.
However, he and the company's chief financial officer said
the San Franciso-based discount brokerage pioneer still faces
the economic realities of unusually low rates and higher
compensation expenses related to growing sales of fee-based
"advice" accounts.
The company's evolution from a discount broker reliant on
trading commissions to a full-service firm selling fee-based
products directly and through independent advisers is smart but
difficult, executives said.
Building stronger trust among investors so they will allow
Schwab-connected advisers to manage their money "is an
extraordinarily challenging undertaking" but sensible because
trading revenue is becoming more commoditized and less stable
than fee revenue, Chief Executive Walt Bettinger said.
The most dramatic sign of the shift was the decision to drop
the company's long-time "Talk to Chuck" ad campaign featuring
the company's founder. Last month, Schwab rolled out what he
called a "more inclusive" campaign branded "Own Your Tomorrow,"
aimed at attracting customers from competitors.
"'Talk to Chuck' was a highly retail-driven program" that is
hard to sell when the firm is trying to promote sale of stocks,
bonds and other products through independent advisers who
promote themselves to wealthy investors, Bettinger said.
He also said Schwab is making progress in gaining market
share from wirehouses, large full-service brokerage firms such
as Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. "That's where the
assets are," he said.
Fowler noted that the company doesn't change something as
successful as the "Talk to Chuck" campaign on a whim.
Trading activity grew in the second quarter but is below the
firm's early 2013 forecast and will probably be $100 million
short of those expectations. Trading revenue has plummeted from
about 60 percent of Schwab's total revenue 15 years ago to 17
percent in the just-ended quarter. In several years, it should
be down to 10 percent, Bettinger said.
About 430,000 of Schwab's 6.2 million retail brokerage
clients pay fees for advised products. The firm's total asset
management fees hit $572 million in the second quarter, compared
with $235 million of trading revenue and $473 million of net
interest revenue.
The focus on "interest-rate Bingo" is diminishing, Fowler
said, but Schwab is still waiving client fees on money-market
investments to prevent them from losing money and just beginning
to emerge from problems of investing maturing investments at
lower rates. It waived about $157 million in the second quarter.
Christopher Harris, an analyst at Wells Fargo Securities,
flashed a note to clients during the call to underscore the
importance of Schwab saying that its net interest margin will
remain essentially flat for the rest of the year rather than
fall.
As competitors TD Ameritrade Holdings and E*Trade
Financial Corp said on recent earnings calls, Schwab is
no longer rolling over maturing investments at lower rates but
at essentially equal rates to those rolling off. "This is the
first time this has occurred since 2007 and is very helpful" to
build interest profit margins, Harris wrote.
Shares of the 40-year-old firm, which fell 4 percent after
reporting higher-than-expected second-quarter expenses last week
, were off 1.6 percent in early afternoon trading
at $21.92. Year-to-date, shares of Schwab and its discount
brokerage competitors are up around 50 percent.