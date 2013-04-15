(Correct first-quarter 2012 earnings to 16 cents a share and
one-time commission and benefits expenses to $30 million.)
By Jed Horowitz
April 15 Charles Schwab Corp's
first-quarter profit rose 6 percent as fee revenue from mutual
funds and other managed money products jumped 14 percent while
expenses rose and client trading revenue remained weak, the
company said on Monday.
Earnings per share of 15 cents missed analysts' consensus
forecast by a penny, partly because the San Francisco-based firm
waived a higher-than-expected $155 million of fees on
money-market funds to ensure investors did not receive negative
returns due to low interest rates.
Schwab had warned last month that expenses related to
benefits and a new commission structure would cost an additional
$30 million in the first quarter, causing the company to curb
some aggressive marketing plans for the year. Total non interest
expenses at the company rose 9.5 percent from a year earlier to
$959 million while revenue grew at a slower 8.5 percent pace.
"We are slowing the pace of our expense growth, but we are
not cutting jobs and other areas, which is different from what a
lot of others are doing," Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto
said in an interview.
Schwab gathered money for investing in mutual funds and
advisory services at a torrid pace during the first quarter,
illustrating its evolution from a pioneer of discount brokerage
to an asset-gathering behemoth more similar to Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch than a discount broker like TD Ameritrade Holdings
, he said.
"Trading revenue is going to be less and less a part of the
story," Martinetto said, adding that he sees no catalyst for
client trading to rev up anytime soon.
Schwab gathered $43 billion of net new assets from clients
in the first three months of 2013, the most since the first
quarter of 2000, and its asset management and administration
fees jumped 14 percent to $552 million. Money from client
trades, which at one time represented about 60 percent of
Schwab's revenue, fell 9 percent to $223 million, or 17 percent
of total revenue.
Schwab's net income climbed to $206 million, or 15 cents a
share, from $195 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier.
The average forecast of 24 analyst compiled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S was 16 cents a share.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $1.29 billion, just above an
analysts estimate of $1.27 billion.
The company repeated its forecast from February that it
expects earnings per share in the mid-70-cent range for the full
year and a pretax profit margin of at least 30 percent.
Schwab's profit margin in the first quarter was 25.7 percent
and its first-quarter per-share earnings would translate to 60
cents annualized. Its return on equity, a key measure of profits
it earns on shareholder money, was a sluggish 9 percent.
Retail brokers typically report strong first quarters as
clients engage in tax-related trading and investment activities
in anticipation of the April 15 deadline for filing their US tax
returns.
Analysts applauded Schwab's asset-gathering momentum but
noted that net income fell 2 percent from the fourth quarter of
2012 while the money-market fee waivers were the highest in four
quarters. Schwab executives had said they expected the waivers
to fall closer to $135 million this year, rather than the $140
million to $150 million of recent quarters.
"We think Schwab's franchise is healthy (+9% organic growth
in 1Q13), but earnings power remains muted given the low rate
backdrop," Nomura Securities analyst Keith Murray wrote in a
note to clients. Murray kept his neutral rating on Schwab stock
with a target price of $15 per share.
Martinetto urged investors to focus on the company's ability
to persuade investors of its superior advisory and managed money
products, which provide more stable revenue than volatile
trading revenue.
The majority of new client money that Schwab now raises
comes from "big banks" and "wirehouses," he said, a reference to
firms such as Merrill, Morgan Stanley, UBS Wealth Americas and
Wells Fargo Advisors.
Schwab has no immediate plans to use its excess cash for
share buybacks or dividend increases, he said, noting low
interest rates "somewhat diminish" its earnings capability and
make it more dependent on capital-intensive deposit gathering
within its bank subsidiary.
Schwab's long-term policy remains to return to investors 20
percent to 30 percent of its earnings.
"As earnings improve we will look at raising the dividend,
but not this quarter," Martinetto said.
Shares of Schwab were down 45 cents, or 2.6 percent, to
$16.83 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; editing by John Wallace, Sofina
Mirza-Reid and Andrew Hay)