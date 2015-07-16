(Corrects profit percentage growth over previous year)
NEW YORK, July 16 Charles Schwab Corp.
on Thursday reported net income of $353 million for its second
quarter, up 9 percent from a year earlier and 17 percent from
this year's first quarter on growth of asset-based fees that
offset a decline in client trading.
The San Francisco-based broker-dealer's revenue of $1.56
billion in the quarter beat the $1.54 billion forecast by
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its profit translated to 25 cents a share, a penny better
than analysts forecast. However, Schwab said a one-time
litigation gain relating to its nonagency residential
mortgage-backed securities portfolio lifted results by a penny a
share.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz)